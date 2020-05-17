د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Announce Latest Developments On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will deliver the latest updates on COVID-19 at 12:30 pm.

Yesterday, Malta confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 following a record number of 1,7277 tests.

Only two people recovered yesterday.

There are now 90 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta with 450 recovered in total.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that plans for a prefabricated hospital have been suspended in light of Malta’s recent progress.

Abela also confirmed that hairdressers and restaurants will be open to the public under new measures by the end of the coming week.

You can follow the press conference below.

