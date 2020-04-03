WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Announce Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta

The Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be giving a live press conference today where she will announce the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

She is also expected to announce any new preventative measures to be rolled out to inhibit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Malta.

You can follow the live stream below once it begins at 12:30pm today.

Posted by Television Malta on Friday, April 3, 2020

Just yesterday, eight new cases were announced on the island, bringing the total to 196.

