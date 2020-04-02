WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Announce Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm

The latest updates on the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta will be given by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci at 12:30pm today.

In a bid to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, journalists will be asking questions and following the press conference online, and not in person – a first for the daily press conferences.

You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.