WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Announce Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm
The latest updates on the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta will be given by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci at 12:30pm today.
In a bid to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, journalists will be asking questions and following the press conference online, and not in person – a first for the daily press conferences.
You can follow the live stream of the conference below at 12:30pm once it starts.
Besides the number of new confirmed cases, Gauci is expected to give updates on a number of other cases, including some that are critical, as well as reference any new measures being rolled out on the island.
19 new cases were announced yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in Malta to 188.