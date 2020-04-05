د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH LIVE: Archbishop Scicluna To Lead Palm Sunday Mass Online At 9:30am

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be leading a Palm Sunday mass online from the Chapel of Our Lady of Manresa in Floriana this morning.

Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem when palm branches were placed in his path, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday. It thus marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent.

Archbishop Scicluna will celebrate mass with the blessings of the olive and palm branches and the narration of the Passion of the Lord.

Mass will begin at 9:30 am and can be followed below.

