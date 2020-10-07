WATCH LIVE: Adrian Delia Opens Up With Peppi Azzopardi In First Post-Leadership Interview

د . إAEDSRر . س

The programme is airing this morning, Wednesday 7th October, at 10.15am on the Facebook pages of Lovin Malta and Xarabank. 

Recently-ousted former PN leader Adrian Delia features in an exclusive interview with Xarabank host Peppi Azzopardi for the first time since last weekend’s general election.

The interview will be broadcast only on Lovin Malta’s and Xarabank’s Facebook pages.

The former PN leader has a lot to go through with veteran host Azzopardi following last weekend’s precedent-setting election.

This special programme is the latest co-production with Xarabank, following a debate between Delia and Bernard Grech which garnered over 150,000 views and a special about beloved actor-satirist and ALS patient Joe Debono, which has over 85,000 views and counting.

With all these incredible specials, it looks like Xarabank is here to stay… at least for another six main episodes on Lovin Malta.

Stay tuned for more and sign up to Lovin Malta’s WhatsApp broadcast now to make sure you’re notified as soon as the programme goes live.

