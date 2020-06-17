WATCH: ‘Leave Me In Peace,’ Chris Cardona Says As He Brushes Off Questions Over His Resignation

Deputy leader Chris Cardona brushed away questions over whether he’d be resigning following a request by Prime Minister Robert Abela to do so.

“Leave me in peace, please,” Cardona said to a NET News journalist this morning outside of a sports field in Luxol, Pembroke, before walking away. When asked if he has any comment to make, he says “no, I don’t” before someone in his group asks the journalist to “leave them alone”.

Cardona, Malta’s former Economy Minister, had been asked to resign from his role as deputy after it was alleged that he had paid for the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

Many are now waiting to see when Cardona will resign – if he does at all.

Other ministers who were asked to resign by their party leader, such as former Justice Minister Manuel Mallia, resigned shortly afterwards.

Though he has yet to resign, there are rumoured to be movements within the Labour Party, especially among younger politicians, to see who may be soon replacing Cardona in his high-ranking role.

Cover photo left: NET News

