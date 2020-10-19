د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Latest Golden Buzzer Gets Called Out For ‘Plagiarising’ Spain’s Got Talent Winner

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Another golden buzzer was dished out in last night’s episode of Malta’s Got Talent to a vocal performance that combined rock and opera. But viewers have been quick to notice a striking similarity between a previous winner of the Spanish edition of the show.

Nicole Hammet took to the MGT stage to belt out a mash-up of Mozart’s Der Holle Rache (Hell’s Rage) and AC/DC’s Highway To Hell. The judges were impressed with Howard Keith Debono telling young Hammet that he gave her “the chills” and Sarah Zerafa handing her the golden buzzer, sending her through to the live show.

However, within moments of her impressive moments, online commenters pointed out that the exact same format had been already used Cristina Ramos, the 2016 winner of Spain’s Got Talent.

In a video that has already racked up 37,000,000 views, Ramos belts out an operatic/hard rock mash-up of the same two tracks. Ramos was a roaring success and even made it to Wembley for 2019’s Champions edition of the ‘Got Talent’ series.

Many were quick to point out that Hammet’s performance plagiarised Ramos’ work, criticising her for ripping off the performance. Others even noted how Lovin Malta had covered the exact same rendition of Hammet back in 2017.

Imagine you’re a performer who’s worked hard to come up with something original, then someone comes along with a plagiarised piece of your work,” one commenter said.

However, others backed Hammet, insisting that it should take nothing away from her vocal performance.

With Hammet now into the live shows, it remains to be seen how the situation could develop.

What do you think of the performance? Comment below

READ NEXT: Cyrus Engerer Is Favourite To Take Dalli’s MEP Seat But Other Candidates Could Spoil Victory Party

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK