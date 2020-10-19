WATCH: Latest Golden Buzzer Gets Called Out For ‘Plagiarising’ Spain’s Got Talent Winner

Another golden buzzer was dished out in last night’s episode of Malta’s Got Talent to a vocal performance that combined rock and opera. But viewers have been quick to notice a striking similarity between a previous winner of the Spanish edition of the show. Nicole Hammet took to the MGT stage to belt out a mash-up of Mozart’s Der Holle Rache (Hell’s Rage) and AC/DC’s Highway To Hell. The judges were impressed with Howard Keith Debono telling young Hammet that he gave her “the chills” and Sarah Zerafa handing her the golden buzzer, sending her through to the live show.

However, within moments of her impressive moments, online commenters pointed out that the exact same format had been already used Cristina Ramos, the 2016 winner of Spain’s Got Talent. In a video that has already racked up 37,000,000 views, Ramos belts out an operatic/hard rock mash-up of the same two tracks. Ramos was a roaring success and even made it to Wembley for 2019’s Champions edition of the ‘Got Talent’ series.