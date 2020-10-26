د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Late Night Paceville Brawl Ends With BMW Hit-And-Run

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A brawl near Paceville last night ended with a BMW ramming into another car before driving off.

The shocking incident, showing two people fighting surrounded by a cluster of individuals not wearing face masks, was captured on video and has been making the rounds on social media

The incident took place on Triq Santu Wistin in St Julian’s at around 10pm last night.

After the fight was broken up, a man entered a BMW along with a woman and proceeded to ram a nearby vehicle, leaving a considerable dent in it, before driving off.

According to police, the driver of the BMW and a woman were hospitalised for slight injuries.

An investigation has also been launched.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Jogging And Cycling: The Only Two Physical Activities Charmaine Gauci Told Wardens Can Be Done Without A Mask 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK