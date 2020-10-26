WATCH: Late Night Paceville Brawl Ends With BMW Hit-And-Run

A brawl near Paceville last night ended with a BMW ramming into another car before driving off.

The shocking incident, showing two people fighting surrounded by a cluster of individuals not wearing face masks, was captured on video and has been making the rounds on social media

The incident took place on Triq Santu Wistin in St Julian’s at around 10pm last night.

After the fight was broken up, a man entered a BMW along with a woman and proceeded to ram a nearby vehicle, leaving a considerable dent in it, before driving off.

According to police, the driver of the BMW and a woman were hospitalised for slight injuries.

An investigation has also been launched.

