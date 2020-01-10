WATCH: Late Night Explosion In Attard Forces Nearby Residents To Evacuate

د . إAEDSRر . س

A gas cylinder explosion on Triq Znuber in Attard resulted in nearby residents being evacuated last night.

At around 10:45 pm, district police were informed of an explosion in Attard. Upon arriving on the scene it was determined that a gas cylinder had exploded on the front porch of a residence.

As a precautionary measure, local police evacuated nearby residents pending an investigation by CPD. It was later confirmed that there was no danger.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

