WATCH: ‘Lassana’s Murder Shouldn’t Define Us As Maltese’: Equality Secretary Unveils Ħal Far Plaque One Year After Racist Killing

One year on since the murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane, believed to be Malta’s first racist killing, the government has erected a permanent plaque at the spot in Ħal Far where he was killed.

Unveiling the plaque, which includes the words ‘All Lives Matter’, parliamentary secretary for equality Rosianne Cutajar said Cisse Souleymane’s murder should act as a lesson to Maltese society about the potentially fatal consequences of racism and the importance of integration.

“Integration is a word we’re often scared to use, but it’s a really significant word. Integration is a two-way street; Maltese and foreign people benefit from it alike because it teaches us how to look at each other equally, to respect each other and to progress and succeed together.”

“Let’s not Lassana’s murder define us as Maltese people and as a nation; let’s not allow this to repeat itself. We’re all humans, regardless of whether we’re rich or poor, black or white and regardless of which beliefs we subscribe to.”

Two former soldiers, Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech, have been charged with the murder of Cisse Souleymane and are currently out on bail pending the outcome of the case.