WATCH: Land Rover Sacrificing Cars To Survive In Pembroke River Is A Sign Of Things To Come

Malta’s kind of recovered from the rain that caused mass flooding across the islands a few days ago – but one video has given us some very wet flashbacks to that dark time.

TikTok user spalacios44 uploaded a video of a Land Rover trying to make its way through a flooded Pembroke road – and the guy is not stopping for anyone or anything, causing a mini tidal wave that pushes cars to the side.

The video quickly went viral, racking up 128,000 views within a few days, and horrifying all Toyota Celica owners around the island. 

 

@spalacios44##malta ##fyp♬ La Jeepeta – Remix – Nio Garcia & Anuel AA & Myke Towers

People couldn’t resist from commenting on the driver’s survival technique.

“Look at that other car floating, miskina,” said one person, while another said: “the Land Rover is totally disrespectful.”

However, the Land Rover driver himself soon showed up to give his side of the story.

“A lot of water was entering the car from all sides, the difference is that my car didn’t stop – if I took my foot off the pedal, my car would have stopped,” he said.

“Were people in the grey car?” someone asked him.

“Yes, but they weren’t at risk of dying, I can assure you, you could stand up in the water,” he replied.

A second video was uploaded showing just how serious the flooding was.

With an appropriately placed Titanic meme, of course.

@spalacios44##malta ##fyp ##maltatiktok ##malta♬ Titanic – Titanic

Seeing as it’s technically still summer, we cannot wait to see what happens when winter hits proper – just watch out for a white Land Rover if you ever get stuck.

