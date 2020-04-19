WATCH: Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar Cooks Up A Healthy Batch Of Energy Bars For Malta’s Frontliners
Malta’s doing a stellar job in the fight against COVID-19 and there’s no better way to thank all those risking their lives to keep us safe than to shower them with gifts.
Even Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reform Rosianne Cutajar found some spare time to show her appreciation and took to the kitchen to cook up a healthy, appetising batch of home-made energy bars for them.
Together with the help of one bright, young chef and second cousin, Khloe Borg Pace, the pair of them got their hands dirty and whipped up some mouthwatering bars made up of oats, almonds, coconuts, protein powder, vanilla, honey, butter, seeds, cranberries, raisins and prunes…
… both super healthy and super delicious!
After cooking up a perfect golden batch, Rosianne personally delivered the energy bars to frontliners around Malta including healthcare workers, nurses, police, the AFM and many more.
The video then ends with Khloe delivering a sweet, wholesome reminder about helping each other out during these times.
Malta’s owning the fight against COVID-19 and it’s all thanks to our frontliners and everyone that supports them!