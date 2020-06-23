WATCH: Konrad Mizzi Voted Out Of Labour Party

د . إAEDSRر . س

Konrad Mizzi was voted out by Labour Party’s Executive and parliamentary group for implications concerning Panama Papers and 17 Black.

71 of 73 members of the group called for the former minister to be thrown out of the party following a secret ballot. 

Mizzi was asked to resign by Prime Minister Robert Abela earlier on today following revelations that Yorgen Fenech made millions out of the Montenegrin wind farm deal when Mizzi was Minster for Tourism under the previous Cabinet.

Mizzi has denied any link to Yorgen Fenech’s company 17 Black and insisted that he wants to make the details of the deal public.

When asked about Joseph Muscat, Abela said it was a different matter and he will not be removed from the party.

“In the case of Joseph Muscat, there are no such allegations. Muscat’s mistake was that he didn’t take action when he had the opportunity to and he paid the biggest political price.” 

It was noted that Joseph Muscat did not attend the meeting, whilst Konrad Mizzi attended remotely.

