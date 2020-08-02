د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Kaxxaturi Returns Tonight To Talk About Party-Owned TV Stations

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s favourite satire news show Kaxxaturi is back tonight at 6.30pm to discuss the TV stations owned by the two main political parties.

The episode takes its cue from the new media law that seeks to curb advertising on news and current affairs shows online.

However, it widens the discussion as to whether this law makes sense in a Maltese context where TV stations are directly owned by political parties.

You’re going to want to watch this one till the end.

Click this link to get a notification on Facebook when the programme goes live.

With special thanks to sponsors Sphinx, Amigo’s, Fort Fitness and Bortex.

Share this story to show your support for independent media

READ NEXT: Fifteen New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Some Linked To Festas And Parties And Others Imported

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK