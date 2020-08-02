WATCH: Kaxxaturi Returns Tonight To Talk About Party-Owned TV Stations

Malta’s favourite satire news show Kaxxaturi is back tonight at 6.30pm to discuss the TV stations owned by the two main political parties.

The episode takes its cue from the new media law that seeks to curb advertising on news and current affairs shows online.

However, it widens the discussion as to whether this law makes sense in a Maltese context where TV stations are directly owned by political parties.

You’re going to want to watch this one till the end.