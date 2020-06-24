WATCH: Kaxxaturi Launches Petition To Get Back Taxpayer Money Misused By Ministers On Facebook

If you’re pissed off about Konrad Mizzi using his 53,000-strong Facebook following to claim innocence, even while his own party expels him, this is your moment to fight back.

Ministers have spent the last seven years growing their own personal Facebook pages using taxpayer money and resources, instead of building official ministry pages.

This is not only “widespread” bad practice that could give ministers an unfair democratic advantage. It’s also a potentially criminal act and something that could reflect extremely badly on Malta as it tries to persuade Moneyval that our authorities are competent enough to fight financial crime effectively.

That’s why Kaxxaturi has officially launched an online petition requesting a comprehensive audit into Facebook misuse and demanding a full refund of any misspent taxpayer money.

Viewers can also donate money for the Kaxxaturi episode to be boosted all over Facebook to help raise awareness about the democratic, economic and criminal implications behind such misuse of public funds.

We’ll be spending every cent donated on promoting the Kaxxaturi episode and its petition.

Visit www.kaxxaturi.com to find donation details and a link to our petition site.

If we learnt anything from the events that unfolded over the past three years, it’s that sweeping wrongdoings under the carpet and pretending they don’t exist, doesn’t work. It simply isn’t good enough.

So what are you waiting for?

Sign the petition and share this post like wildfire