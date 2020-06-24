WATCH: Kaxxaturi Is Back Tonight, And This Time We Need Your Help

د . إAEDSRر . س

Kaxxaturi is back tonight with another hard-hitting episode you’re not going to want to miss.

As the nation comes to terms with a series of political developments this week, Kaxxaturi’s Jon Mallia takes on a scandal that may have serious democratic and economic repercussions. 

Tune in at 7.30pm on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page to watch the premiere live.

This edition of Lovin Malta’s monthly satire show Kaxxaturi is probably the most important one yet. It’s time for us to come together and take some serious action.

Get ready by watching the trailer here

