WATCH: Jesus The Saviour Community ‘Cult’ Blesses Mark Laurence As He Chases Them For Answers
Mark Laurence Zammit’s new show did not hold any punches in its debut episode taking on oppressive cults in Malta.
L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa is the new Wednesday primetime slot where Zammit and his team investigate and discuss important stories. Its debut episode last night, Zammit took a look at the Jesus the Saviour Community, which Lovin Malta had reported on last year.
Zammit breaks down the fearful and anxiety-driven ethos that is seemingly at the centre of the cult in a fast-paced and compelling feature.
He also brings some key guests into the studio to discuss serious questions that arise from the theme, such as whether people can actually speak to the Virgin Mary, and what gay and lesbian members of the community were put through during their time there.
Zammit even doorsteps the community itself to give them a chance to respond to the allegations, to which they say: “God bless you, no comment”.
EFG is Zammit’s first show since Xarabank was axed earlier this year.
The debut episode of EFG makes for some interesting viewing – and we can’t wait for the next episode.