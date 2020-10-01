WATCH: Jesus The Saviour Community ‘Cult’ Blesses Mark Laurence As He Chases Them For Answers

Mark Laurence Zammit’s new show did not hold any punches in its debut episode taking on oppressive cults in Malta.

L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa is the new Wednesday primetime slot where Zammit and his team investigate and discuss important stories. Its debut episode last night, Zammit took a look at the Jesus the Saviour Community, which Lovin Malta had reported on last year.

Zammit breaks down the fearful and anxiety-driven ethos that is seemingly at the centre of the cult in a fast-paced and compelling feature.