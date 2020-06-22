WATCH: ‘It Looked Like A Good Deal For Malta’: Energy Minister About Montenegro Wind Farm Scandal

د . إAEDSRر . س

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia said that the Montenegro wind farm project looked like ‘a good deal’ for ‘Malta and Gozo’.

“What I can say is, this needs to be looked at from both sides, and it’s wrong to get it all mixed up,” said Farrugia. “Enemalta thought it looked like a good deal for Malta and Gozo as well as for the operation itself.”

The wind farm was initially purchased by Azeri businessman and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev through his Seychelles company Cifidex for €2.9 million. A few weeks after, the Maltese government agreed to pay €10.3 million for the very same wind farm.

The €2.9 million which Musayev used to pay for the wind farm were loaned to him by Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. Following the Maltese government’s purchase of the wind farm, Musayev paid back his loan to Fenech alongside an extra €4.6 million – meaning that Fenech made a profit of €2.8 million.

Konrad Mizzi was Energy Minister at the time, the same minister whose Panama company was supposed to receive regular payments from 17 Black.

However, Minister Farrugia said Enemalta, Malta’s national electricity provider, was set to make profits of around 9.4% from said deal, figures quoted by Mizzi.

When asked about how long he’s known about the scandal, Farrugia stated that he had “heard rumours” about it before it was published by Times of Malta and Reuters last week.

The Energy Minister refused to make any further comments about the scandal.

