WATCH: Investigation Into 13th COVID-19 Death Opened Following Son’s Demands For Justice

Mater Dei Hospital’s head is in direct contact with the Charlie Cauchi, son of the 89-year-old patient and Malta’s 13th COVID-19 death, Health Minister Chris Fearne affirmed today.

“An investigation is opened for all COVID-19 patients who pass away at hospital,” Fearne explained, after a question posed by Lovin Malta.

“While I can’t divulge the clinical details of this case, I can assure you that I’ve spoken to the Director of Mater Dei myself and they are in contact with the son.”

Yesterday, Cauchi rubbished the official version of his father’s death and called for justice after his father Michael was discharged from hospital despite allegedly displaying clear symptoms of the virus.

According to the official version of events released by the Health Ministry, he wasn’t exhibiting any symptoms when he was discharged on 31st August.

“Someone must be held responsible for discharging him,” Cauchi told Lovin Malta. “I want justice.”

