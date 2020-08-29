WATCH: Inquiry To Find Out Owner Of Egrant Gets Backing From Adrian Delia And Bernard Grech 

PN Leader Adrian Delia and his potential successor have backed calls for an inquiry to uncover the owner of infamous Panama account, Egrant.

Egrant is the mysterious third company linked to the Panama Papers scandal, long believed to be connected to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

An inquiry had rejected allegations that Muscat’s wife owned it. However, with his closest allies, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, holding the other two, the claims have never to gone away.

“The Prime Minister has an obligation to the nation to provide them with the truth,” Grech told Xarabank’s Peppi Azzopardi in an episode aired on Lovin Malta.

“All the inquiry showed us was who did not own it, the public deserves to know,” Delia said.