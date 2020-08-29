WATCH: Inquiry To Find Out Owner Of Egrant Gets Backing From Adrian Delia And Bernard Grech
PN Leader Adrian Delia and his potential successor have backed calls for an inquiry to uncover the owner of infamous Panama account, Egrant.
Egrant is the mysterious third company linked to the Panama Papers scandal, long believed to be connected to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
An inquiry had rejected allegations that Muscat’s wife owned it. However, with his closest allies, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, holding the other two, the claims have never to gone away.
“The Prime Minister has an obligation to the nation to provide them with the truth,” Grech told Xarabank’s Peppi Azzopardi in an episode aired on Lovin Malta.
“All the inquiry showed us was who did not own it, the public deserves to know,” Delia said.
Back in 2017, Nexia BT’s managing director Brian Tonna claimed that he was the owner of Egrant, but the inquiry poured water on the claims.
The account, along with Mizzi and Schembri’s, has been linked to significant corruption claims in government.
17 Black, the Dubai-based company of Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, was listed as the target client of the companies.
A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.
ABLV was recently raised in one of Latvia’s most extensive investigations into money laundering yet.
More recently, 17 Black was found to be at the centre of a dubious deal involving the purchase of a Montenegro wind farm by Malta’s state-owned Enemalta plc.
Recent reports by Reuters and Times of Malta uncovered that the Maltese government had agreed to pay out €10.3 million for a Montenegro wind farm that had just been bought for €2.9 million two weeks prior.
According to Reuters and the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation, the other company linked to deal, Cifidex, is connected to Turab Musayev, a former Electrogas director.
