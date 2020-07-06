WATCH: Incredible Moment Pregnant Turtle Crawls Onto Maltese Shore To Lay Eggs
The moment a pregnant loggerhead turtle rolled up on a Maltese shore has been captured by a nearby water sports company and it makes for rare and unique viewing.
In the video, the turtle can be seen cautiously making its way between rows of sunbeds in the middle of the night. The CCTV video was taken on the evening of the 4th of July by Aqua Marine Water Sports and captures the moment before the turtle deposited her eggs in Maltese sand when no humans are around.
The turtle’s nest has since been cordoned off by authorities who are monitoring the eggs and their hatchlings.
The last time a turtle nested in Golden Bay was four years ago, and this latest nesting may indicate a more permanent comeback of turtles nesting on the island.
Malta’s Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is currently assessing the situation to decide on immediate measures that are to be put in place to ensure that the nest is not endangered in any way. ERA will work in close collaboration with Nature Trust Malta, the Majjistral Park, and the Environment Ministry.
The loggerhead turtle (Maltese: il-fekruna l-komuni), is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.
It is endangered and capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.
Malta’s national ‘Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection Regulations’ impose a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild.
ERA is calling for the public’s collaboration in reducing impacts to such nests and that any observations of any environmental illegality or turtle activity should be immediately reported to ERA on 9921 0404 or ced.nature@era.org.mt.