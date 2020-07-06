WATCH: Incredible Moment Pregnant Turtle Crawls Onto Maltese Shore To Lay Eggs

In the video, the turtle can be seen cautiously making its way between rows of sunbeds in the middle of the night. The CCTV video was taken on the evening of the 4th of July by Aqua Marine Water Sports and captures the moment before the turtle deposited her eggs in Maltese sand when no humans are around.

The moment a pregnant loggerhead turtle rolled up on a Maltese shore has been captured by a nearby water sports company and it makes for rare and unique viewing.

The turtle’s nest has since been cordoned off by authorities who are monitoring the eggs and their hatchlings.



The last time a turtle nested in Golden Bay was four years ago, and this latest nesting may indicate a more permanent comeback of turtles nesting on the island.

Malta’s Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is currently assessing the situation to decide on immediate measures that are to be put in place to ensure that the nest is not endangered in any way. ERA will work in close collaboration with Nature Trust Malta, the Majjistral Park, and the Environment Ministry.

The loggerhead turtle (Maltese: il-fekruna l-komuni), is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

It is endangered and capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.