WATCH: Three New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta After Two-Day Spike

There are three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 110. The last two days had seen a total of 34 new patients.

Gauci was clear that the drop did not mean that restrictions would be lifted. Dropping our guard, she said, would result in a major outbreak.

Around 290 tests were carried out yesterday, bringing the total up to over 3300.

Two have officially recovered while around 70 are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital. They are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol

No deaths due to the coronavirus have been confirmed in Malta yet. All patients are in good condition.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home and will test them for the virus again two weeks after they discharged from hospital.

