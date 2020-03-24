د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Three New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta After Two-Day Spike

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 110. The last two days had seen a total of 34 new patients.

Gauci was clear that the drop did not mean that restrictions would be lifted. Dropping our guard, she said, would result in a major outbreak.

Around 290 tests were carried out yesterday, bringing the total up to over 3300.

Two have officially recovered while around 70 are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital. They are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol

No deaths due to the coronavirus have been confirmed in Malta yet. All patients are in good condition.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home and will test them for the virus again two weeks after they discharged from hospital.  

This is a developing story.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €3,000 euro fine.

Share this story to raise awareness!

READ NEXT: Maltese Hospital Sets Up Drive-Thru Testing Centre For COVID-19 Coronavirus

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK