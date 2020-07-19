WATCH: ‘I’m In Favour Of Central Link’ – Here’s How The Next Deputy Labour Party Leader Looks At Malta’s Planning Issues

Heavily criticised infrastructural development is a tool for providing Malta’s towns with much-needed breathing room and open spaces, the Labour Party’s incoming Deputy Party Leader Daniel Micallef insisted in an interview with Lovin Malta.

“We should not just give importance to the rural environment, where there is a consultation process underway. We spend a lot of time in urban zones, and most of the time, we do not give it the necessary importance.”

“If we’re talking about our public spaces, squares, roads, and homes – we can clearly see that these areas need more importance.”

“It all depends on what we want. I’ve said it before I’m in favour of the Central Link project. Once it’s ready, the areas around it like Attard, Lija, and Balzan can take a massive breather.”

The Central Link Project is a €55 million investment aimed at improving the arterial road corridor between Mriehel and Ta’ Qali. Its generated controversy for taking up agricultural land and chopping down trees to make way for the development.

Micallef, an architect by profession, was clear that Malta’s planning laws were not perfect, but insisted that the nation was hamstrung by the PN government’s 2006 revision of policy.

He made it clear that he was in favour of introducing better coordination and new restrictions, like a set commencement day for projects.

“You can’t start building on the streetscape and just leave a shell there for years, even just on aesthetic merit,” he explained.

When it comes to ODZ, Micallef said that the rural policy introduced by the government was a step in the right direction from previous administrations where the parameters of ODZ development put huge industrial parks, and small agricultural projects for farmers and shepherds were the same.

You can watch the full interview on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.