WATCH: ‘I Want The Maltese To Enjoy Their Summer,’ Robert Abela Says As He Sets Tentative Target For Loosening Restrictions

Prime Minister Robert Abela has hinted that restrictions could be loosened by summer if Maltese people don’t let their guard down and continue to follow directives in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. In an interview in Labour Party-owned ONE News, Abela once again touched upon how proud he was in how the island has reacted to the pandemic, as well as how he sees Malta moving on beyond the coronavirus. “There were some from the Opposition who laughed when I said this, but I reiterate – I want the Maltese people to enjoy the summer. I want to see them happy, positive, with a target to aim for to be able to relax,” Abela said. “That moment when we are going to relax these directives hasn’t yet arrived, but it is always getting closer. If things keep going as they are, that moment will come even sooner,” he continued. He said he wanted to see people out and about again – but not before a “sacrifice” was made now by staying inside to make sure the Maltese people could safely do so. “I don’t find joy in telling people to stay home and be sad inside,” he continued. “I want to see a happy people and give them targets to look forward to… hopefully, in a few weeks, we can look back and say Malta was truly a model for how to handle things.”

“Malta was able to do something no other country was able to do.” Saying this was the most difficult time Malta had faced since Independence, he was proud of how the people of Malta had cooperated when faced with the pandemic. “The situation is under control, I’m satisfied that we kept the numbers and the rate that new cases are being found down, but this didn’t happen by coincidence,” he continued. Saying there were deaths happening in countries just kilometres away from Malta, he said the island was able to avoid the situation happening locally because the country was “pro-active”. “We were able to do this because we pre-empted the race and started running early. We didn’t approach this like it wasn’t going to affect us, and we wanted to give the health authorities the right amount of time to handle this and even be prepared in case there was a spike in cases,” he said. He was also proud of the fact that though there were over 200 cases in Malta, they remained in good spirits and were in good health. Saying he even spoke to one person who was positive with the coronavirus, he said Maltese people had cooperated and remained disciplined and continued to follow preventative measures.

Abela said his government was focused on striking the right “balance” between safety measures and personal freedoms. Pointing to India, where the government announced a lockdown of 1.3 billion people overnight because they were not prepared, he noted the importance of keeping people’s physical and mental health in a strong state during these trying times. “I don’t want to end up in a situation where we say we fully beat the coronavirus, only to find out we have another issue, for example, a rise in mental health issues or other medical issues that could develop from people staying home at long lengths,” Abela said. “The Maltese people have suffered,” he continued, “but we minimised the pain as much as we could and that is why we left the freedom to people to go outside if they really do need. And it’s important to keep exercising, but keeping your social distance. Just today I plan to go cycling for one hour – either alone, or at most with one other person at a distance.” “I just hope that after all this passes we can say, we spent money where we didn’t need to, instead of realising we don’t have something we needed to buy. When it comes to health, there are no compromises. It remains a priority, along with the economy,” he said.