WATCH: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe Walking Alone At Night Anymore’: British Expat In Malta Fears Face Coverings Might Encourage Attacks

As COVID-19 cases continue to balloon, Malta imposed stricter measures to curb its spread, like mandatory mask-wearing in public. However, one Malta-based British woman fears it might be at the expense of women’s safety.

“What happens when a woman is walking on her own when it’s late, dark and everyone has their face covered? If she gets assaulted, how will we be able to identify the attacker?” 37-year-old Renee Naz said in a video sent to Lovin Malta.

The tourism worker explained that she made the video after the issue was raised with her female colleagues who were concerned about walking home from work.

“Not all of us are lucky to have cars, so when we walk down the streets we would like to feel safe. This mask is making me feel very unsafe when walking at night.”