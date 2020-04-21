د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Hunters Caught On Tape Shooting Down Protected Birds In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Two hunters have been caught on tape shooting down protected turtle doves, footage published by Birdlife Malta shows.

Earlier, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter also published footage of two separate men, who were accompanied by a minor and another hunter, firing shots at the protected birds in Selmun, collecting at least one.

Officers of the Administrative Law Enforcement managed to apprehend the men and the footage will be used as evidence.

The issues don’t end there. Birdlife also published a series of photos of several other shot protected birds during this year’s season, including birds of prey, herons, Golden Orioles, Hoopoes and Bee-eaters.

Birdlife singled out the area of Miżieb as the “mecca of illegalities where in the past a number of shot protected birds have been found at times buried under rocks”.

This year’s spring hunting season was opened despite COVID-19 social distancing measures. Activists warned that enforcement could be an issue, with ALE officers also tasked with overseeing COVID-19 measures

READ NEXT: As Oil Prices Drop To Record Low, Malta Employers Association And PN Call For Cheaper Electricity Bills

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK