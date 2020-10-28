WATCH: Heated Argument Breaks Out Between Driver And Maltese Vegetable Street Vendor

د . إAEDSRر . س

A heated argument between a driver and a local vegetable street vendor ended with punches being thrown, flying crates and some damages to a car.

Footage shared across social media platforms and shows an argument between two individuals manning the street vendor and a driver along Triq Sir Anthony Mamo in San Ġwann.

The incident occurred on Triq Sir Anthony Mamo with Malta Life Sciences Park in the background. 

While the driver did not exit the vehicle, the heated argument suddenly turned violent with one man throwing punches and a kick at the driver. 

The other hurls a crate at the car while the driver tries to make their getaway.

As of yet, no police report has been filed. It is also unclear what caused the incident or the date the video was taken.

