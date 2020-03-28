WATCH: Health Minister Confirms 10 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed that there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

In a small reference during a press conference this morning, Fearne revealed that the total number of patients is now up to 149. Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give more details at 12:30pm.

Fearne said that as it stands Malta’s infection rate was remaining relatively consistent and seemed confident that Malta had the virus under control. However, he stressed that this could turn in an instant.

Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci went into further detail regarding these new cases.

Four of the patients contracted COVID-19 through local transmission.

There are currently three patients in ITU, of which a 61-year-old man and 60-year-old woman are in stable condition.

However, the 71-year-old man who is one of the ten cases announced today, is in critical condition, and on a ventilator.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Share this story to raise awarene