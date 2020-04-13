WATCH: ‘Harpoon-Carrying’ Man Robs Shoes From St Paul’s Bay Home In The Middle Of The Night

A St Paul’s Bay resident has appealed to the public to help him find a thief who entered his property and stole two pairs of shoes while apparently carrying a harpoon-type weapon.

In a video he uploaded, the homeowner said he discovered his family’s shoes had been taken after a man opened his home’s entrance gate in the middle of the night before approaching his doorstep, bending over and taking some shoes he had laying there.

“If anyone recognises this man please call the police or send me a PM,” Mark Gatt said alongside the video.