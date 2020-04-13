WATCH: ‘Harpoon-Carrying’ Man Robs Shoes From St Paul’s Bay Home In The Middle Of The Night
A St Paul’s Bay resident has appealed to the public to help him find a thief who entered his property and stole two pairs of shoes while apparently carrying a harpoon-type weapon.
In a video he uploaded, the homeowner said he discovered his family’s shoes had been taken after a man opened his home’s entrance gate in the middle of the night before approaching his doorstep, bending over and taking some shoes he had laying there.
“If anyone recognises this man please call the police or send me a PM,” Mark Gatt said alongside the video.
As scary as it is having a stranger casually enter your property under darkness, the fact that the man was carrying a weapon caused more fear among local residents.
“He stole two pairs of used shoes – not much – but he seems to be carrying a harpoon too, either from a previous robbery or to aid him in his work!”
Gatt appealed for any information that may lead to the man being found, especially in light of “a string of thefts from houses in our neighbourhood”.
The robbery comes after other residents complained about an increase in attempted thievery in the area and calls to be “extra vigilant”.