WATCH: Gunshots Erupt In Msida Building In Six-Hour Operation That Led To Man’s Arrest

Shocking footage has emerged of several gunshots in a Msida apartment block during a six-hour police operation with an armed violent man.

The incident erupted on Triq Qrejten at around 7.30pm when the man, who is a 37-year-old, emerged from a residence on the street, yelling while armed with a knife in his hand.

He allegedly began damaging cars on the street, screaming out that he planned to do something terrible, threatening the people in the area.

Police were fast and arrived on site soon after. Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows Rapid Intervention Unit Officers and other police force members stationed outside the entrance of the residence. There’s a lot of yelling and dogs barking, compounded by five loud gunshots. The shots are believed to be warning fire from officers.

Officers were stationed outside the residence until 2am after successful negotiations deescalated the situation. Sources claimed that police were able to enter the residence from both sides.

The man has been placed under arrest.

Several Pitbulls were kept in the residence. Sources said that three dogs were sedated during the operation and have been impounded by the Animal Welfare Department.

It is still unclear what caused the incident.

