WATCH: Groups Of More Than Three In Public Will Face €100 Fine In New COVID-19 Measures

Police will have the power to break up public gatherings of more than three people, even if they are spontaneous, and even dish out a €100 fine, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has confirmed.

The rule does not apply to members of the same family who live in the same household, who will be able to be out in public together.



Each person in the group will receive the €100 fine. If you are ten people, for example, the total fine will be €1,000.

The law will come into force once a legal notice is issued. For now, there are no fines in place.

The decision comes after a weekend where several groups were spotted out in public, either enjoying weekend walks, picnics, and other outdoor activities.

“This is not the time for picnics,” Camilleri said.

