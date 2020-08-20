WATCH: Group Of Irregular Migrants Brought Into Malta By Armed Forces

Photos and a video sent to Lovin Malta shows a group of migrants being escorted into the harbour on a P52 boat by the Armed Forces of Malta.

A group of migrants is currently being brought into Malta.

Last month, the government issued a tender for a ship to host irregular migrants for a period of time in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Issues surrounding migration are under the microscope at the moment after a petition against illegal migration garnered over 40,000 signatures with activists now calling for a referendum on the issue.

