WATCH: Group Of Irregular Migrants Brought Into Malta By Armed Forces

A group of migrants is currently being brought into Malta.

Photos and a video sent to Lovin Malta shows a group of migrants being escorted into the harbour on a P52 boat by the Armed Forces of Malta.

 

Netnews has reported that there are 118 passengers on board.

Last month, the government issued a tender for a ship to host irregular migrants for a period of time in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Issues surrounding migration are under the microscope at the moment after a petition against illegal migration garnered over 40,000 signatures with activists now calling for a referendum on the issue.

