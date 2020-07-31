WATCH: Graffitti Goes Metallica In Video Against Construction Industry

Moviment Graffitti has released a video addressing the numerous construction incidents that have occurred in recent years, along with statements made by government officials and the development lobby promising for comprehensive industry reform. The video features news clips from the various collapse incidents, with headlines superimposed on the footage recounting promises by authorities to serve justice and implement reform. “The authorities have repeatedly looked away. The developers’ lobby claims it’s doing its best to keep cowboys in check by pushing for self-regulation, and the results are clear for all to see,” Graffitti activist Wayne Flask said.

Since 2018, there have been 11 building collapses, with one incident in Ħamrun taking the life of resident Miriam Pace. Just last week a wall collapse on a construction site in Bormla took the life of Sarjo Konteh. In addition, there have been 12 deaths and almost 2,000 injuries resulting from workplace accidents in the construction industry. “Nothing has changed since Miriam Pace’s death, and nobody will bring back the construction workers who died at the mercy of a ruthless, exploitative industry. To us, it is clear there are vested interests aimed at maintaining the status quo, where human lives have become sacrificial for economic reasons,” Flask continued.