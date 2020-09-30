د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Gozitan Fishermen Catch Tunisian Poachers Trying To Steal Their Lampuki

Gozitan fishermen caught a vessel of Tunisian poachers circling their fishing lines in an attempt to steal their catch of Lampuki.

The video shows the Gozitans accusing the boat of stealing the fruit of their labour, and standing their ground until the raiders sail off.

An Italian coastguard was also seen shooting warning shots when the Tunisian boat refused to cooperate. The video was shared by Italian politician and ex-EU Parliament President Antonia Tajani. 

“Congratulations to the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza who managed to stop, even by shooting, a Tunisian fishing boat that, trying to escape, rammed a patrol boat. Thank you for defending the security and borders of Italy every day,” he wrote.

Complimenti ai militari della Guardia di Finanza che sono riusciti a fermare, anche sparando, un peschereccio tunisino…

Posted by Antonio Tajani on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

According to MaltaToday, local fishermen have reported increasing hostility due to Tunisian poachers, who they say threaten them with machetes and Molotov cocktails. They also warn of a large green vessel nicknamed Bin Laden, threatening to ram Maltese boats.

The Fisheries Ministry has previously said that Armed Forces Malta would patrol boats to protect areas where local fishermen lay their lines in Lampuki season.

EU expert Peter Agius shared the video, calling on authorities to protect the fishing industry from external dangers posed at sea.

What do you make of this?

