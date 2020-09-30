WATCH: Gozitan Fishermen Catch Tunisian Poachers Trying To Steal Their Lampuki

Gozitan fishermen caught a vessel of Tunisian poachers circling their fishing lines in an attempt to steal their catch of Lampuki.

The video shows the Gozitans accusing the boat of stealing the fruit of their labour, and standing their ground until the raiders sail off.

An Italian coastguard was also seen shooting warning shots when the Tunisian boat refused to cooperate. The video was shared by Italian politician and ex-EU Parliament President Antonia Tajani.

“Congratulations to the soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza who managed to stop, even by shooting, a Tunisian fishing boat that, trying to escape, rammed a patrol boat. Thank you for defending the security and borders of Italy every day,” he wrote.