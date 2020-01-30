WATCH: ‘Goodbye To Good Friends’ – Emotional Scenes At European Parliament After MEPs Overwhelmingly Approve Historic Brexit Deal

Brexit seems to be moving ahead after MEPS overwhelmingly approved the Withdrawal Agreement in the European Parliament on Wednesday evening with 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.

Following the historic vote, MEPs stood up for an emotional rendition of Auld Lang Syne, the Scottish folk song that is traditionally sung at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Auld Lang Syne in the EU Parliament Singing of Auld Lang Syne starts in the European Parliament as the Brexit withdrawal agreement is approved by MEPs, ahead of the UK's departure from the EU on Friday.bbc.in/37ELSUt (via BBC Politics) Posted by BBC News on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

This means there is just one more hurdle to be cleared before Brexit is fully approved, with one final qualified majority vote in the Council to take place tomorrow, the 31st of January.

Maltese MEP Miriam Dalli shared her feelings on the historic night.

“As the UK leaves the EU today, we are saying goodbye to good friends and colleagues with whom I worked closely over the past years. Their departure is a sad moment. I am sure that this is not a ‘goodbye forever’ but ‘a see you soon’ to good friends, allies and colleagues,” she said.

Maltese MEP Josianne Cutajar said she was disappointed by Brexit… but that everyone could learn a lesson from this.

And it wasn’t only them – European Parliament President David Sassoli said “it deeply saddens me to think that we have come to this point”.

“Fifty years of integration cannot easily be dissolved,” he continued. “We will all have to work hard to build a new relationship, always focusing on the interests and protection of citizens’ rights. It will not be simple. There will be difficult situations that will test our future relationship. We knew this from the start of Brexit. I am sure, however, that we will be able to overcome any differences and always find common ground.”

The Brexit transition period is set to start on Friday and ends in December 2020.

Until then, the UK will continue to follow EU laws and current free trade regulations – but it will no longer be a member of the bloc.

After December 2020, a new agreement fleshing out the relationship between the two political blocs will need to be put in place, otherwise, the UK risks leaving the EU without a deal.

Commenting on the historic importance of the vote, most speakers on behalf of the political groups highlighted that the UK’s withdrawal will not be the “end of the road for the EU-UK relationship” and that the ties that bind the peoples of Europe are strong and will remain in place.

They also mentioned that there are lessons to be learnt from Brexit that should shape the future of the EU and thanked the UK and its MEPs for their contribution throughout the UK’s membership.

Many speakers warned that the negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK are going to be difficult, especially taking into account the timeframe provided in the Withdrawal Agreement.

What do you think now that Brexit seems to be moving ahead?