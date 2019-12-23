WATCH: Goodbye Gżira Seafront, Welcome Private Lido: This Is What Land Reclamation Looks Like

Careless dumping of construction material and inadequate protection for our country's unique ecology. Look at this mess! ERA, PA, Local Council and national authorities, where are you?

A land reclamation project turning a large section of the Gżira promenade into a private lido has been called out by a number of politicians, local councillors and groups for its negative environmental effects.

“Careless dumping of construction material and inadequate protection for our country’s unique ecology. Look at this mess! ERA, PA, Local Council and national authorities, where are you?” the Gżira watchdog page Inħobbu l-Gżira said today.

Their comments came after the seafront in Gżira, as well as the water in Sliema Creek, turned milky blue due to the construction’s debris and silt.

“With sadness, we show you the greatest act of vandalism on the Gżira seafront and Sliema Creek for the benefit of the Bayview Hotel, the Kennedy Nova Hotel and the Waterfront Hotel. The video shows the extent of the sea and the relative seafront being lost to the public,” the group said.

A section of the promenade has been curtained off to be transformed into a private lido in front of the 115 The Strand Hotel. The lido, which has multiple shareholders, has been given a permit to go ahead with construction.

Videos of excavators dumping construction debris into the nearby sea had raised local residents’ concerns about what was going on last Friday.