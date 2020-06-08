WATCH: Get Spending! Everyone In Malta Is Getting €100 To Spend At Restaurants, Bars, Hotels And Shops

Every resident in Malta over the age of 16 will get a €100 voucher to spend on hotels, bars, restaurants, and retail outlets.

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that as part of a line of measures designed to kickstart the Maltese economy following shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people will receive five vouchers in multiples of €20.

Four will be expressly for the use at hotels, bars, and restaurants. One will be for retail outlets.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Abela confirmed that all four can be used in one single purchase.

All four sectors were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and have only recently begun to open their doors under strict restrictions. Despite being in operation once again, tourism, their biggest revenue stream, will take long to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Flights will re-open on 1st July. However, many anticipate that increased fees and persistent fears will see far fewer numbers come to Malta. Some government sources predict tourism will drop by at least 20%.

The government hopes that the measure will promote local tourism in Malta with residents now more eager to spend their money on the islands rather than aborad.

The Nationalist Party had announced a similar measure on 23rd April, proposing that each citizen over 16 receive a €50 voucher to spend in the catering industry. The PN predicted the measure would cost the state €17 million.

The total package will cost €900 million euro and covers a multitude of other sectors.

