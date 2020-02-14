WATCH: Francis Zammit Dimech’s First Bold Statement In Top PN Job: New Police Commissioner Should Seriously Consider Resigning

“It’s a situation of collapse that ultimately reflects on the person heading [the traffic section] before, the acting commissioner who was directly responsible for the traffic unit, and at least the former police minister. What happens?”

In an interview with Lovin Malta, Zammit Dimech noted that Magri, who was appointed to the top job under a month ago, used to work as the Deputy Commissioner for Field and Operational support, which is in charge of the traffic section.

New PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech has said Acting Police Commissioner Carmelo Magri should seriously consider resigning from his new job in the wake of a racket which has engulfed the police force and which has seen 40 traffic police officers arrested.

Zammit Dimech also called for some form of responsibility to be shouldered by Energy Minister Michael Farrugia, who used to be Home Affairs Minister in charge of the police force.

“Are we abandoning the concept of political responsibility? In theory we had a minister [Justyne Caruana] who was asked to resign within days of her appointment because of the behaviour of her husband within the police force, but what about the minister responsible for the police? Does he carry on with his job, albeit a new job but still a Cabinet minister?”

He said Prime Minister Robert Abela should have consulted with the Opposition before appointing Magri as acting police commissioner and raised doubts about Abela’s plans for a new police commissioner selection process.

“He had time to consult the Opposition leader on the appointment of a regulator to sell more Maltese passports but not on the appointment of a police commissioner. Do we even know whether there’s a call [for police commissioners]? As far as I know, not yet. Do we now if the call has been formulated?”

“Are we simply wasting time when there are major investigations ongoing? I’m not only referring to the traffic category here but also to investigations on corruption and money laundering, including on the brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. What is the direction?”

“The person now responsible for heading the government had spoke equally about change and continuity [in the PL leadership campaign] but people should see whether the balance is weighted more towards continuity or change. From what I can notice, there is far more continuity than change and even when we do change, the more we change the more we remain the same.”

