WATCH: Four People Jump In Sliema Sea To Save Woman In Distress

A woman who encountered difficulties while swimming near Chalet, Sliema, was rescued by Armed Forces Malta this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1pm and saw four bystanders jumping in to try and save the woman.

AFM search and rescue then intervened and rescued the victim and other swimmers, police told Lovin Malta.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei, and her condition is still unknown.

The other swimmers were taken back to land.

