WATCH: Five New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 156.

Three cases were imported from abroad, while two cases were transmitted locally.

One patient recently returned from Mexico, while the other two had returned from the UK. One man, a 30-year-old healthcare worker who recently visited the UK, did not follow quarantine measures and reported in for work.

When it comes to locally transmitted patients, one is a 53-year old man. He started showing symptoms on 27th March and did not report in for work. Two of his family members are currently being tested.

The second is a 44-year-old woman. She reported in for work while showing symptoms. Contact tracing is underway.

Gauci urged people to remain indoors in between the time of the initial test and final result.

Gauci also reiterated that people should continue respecting social distancing given that local transmission of the virus has continued. She also said that the number is expected to grow, stressing the country was only at the start of the curve.

637 swabs were conducted yesterday, the most conducted so far.

One person remains in critical condition and is using a ventilator.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.