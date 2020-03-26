د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Five New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Total Number Now 134

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are five new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 134. Increases have been relatively inconsistent, yesterday around 19 cases were confirmed, the day before that three.

Three of the cases were related to travels, two were locally transmitted. The three related to travel all followed quarantine rules.

Gauci was clear that the drop did not mean that numbers would continue to decrease.

All of the coronavirus patients are in good health, while a 61-year-old man who became Malta’s first critical case last week is no longer in a critical condition, although he remains in ITU.

Two have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital. They are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.  

This is a developing story.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Share this story to raise awareness!

READ NEXT: Gambian Man In Danger Of Dying After Being Struck In Hit-And-Run In Żejtun

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK