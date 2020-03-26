WATCH: Five New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta, Total Number Now 134

There are five new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 134. Increases have been relatively inconsistent, yesterday around 19 cases were confirmed, the day before that three.

Three of the cases were related to travels, two were locally transmitted. The three related to travel all followed quarantine rules.

Gauci was clear that the drop did not mean that numbers would continue to decrease.

All of the coronavirus patients are in good health, while a 61-year-old man who became Malta’s first critical case last week is no longer in a critical condition, although he remains in ITU.

Two have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital. They are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.

This is a developing story.