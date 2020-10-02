WATCH: Five Birds Shot Down Illegally In Malta In Just 24 Hours

Birdlife Malta has taken to social media to condemn the shooting down of five protected birds in the last 24 hours.

Out of the five, one, a protected common kestrel, was found dead by volunteers of CABS (Committee Against Bird Slaughter) in Qrendi. In addition, a lesser kestrel, a purple heron, a black-crowned night heron and a marsh harrier were all found injured in various locations across the island.

In their statement the environmentalist group said it had rescued more illegally shot birds this year than it had collected in the last eight years, with the total number of bird casualities adding up to 152 in 2020.

Birdlife also said that this number only reflects a small fraction of the birds which were illegally shot down, adding that many other bird casualties are naturally unaccounted for by hunters.

A total of 618 birds were picked up by activists since 2013, 70% of which were found over the last four years.