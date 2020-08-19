د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Firefighters Battle Iklin Blaze Set Off By One Faulty Car

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A fault in a car is suspected to be the cause of a fire that saw several vehicles go up in flames in Iklin earlier today.

Footage uploaded to Facebook shows firefighters putting out the fire which engulfed Triq Guzè Galea causing huge black clouds.

The incident happened at around 2pm today and resulted in four cars catching fire.

According to the police, no-one was injured. The fire has since been put out.

Over the past year, several cars have caught fire in Malta, some as an act of vendetta.

Tag someone who needs to see this

READ NEXT: Doctors In Malta's Public Health Sector Will Go On Strike Tomorrow Over COVID-19 Measures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK