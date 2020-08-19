WATCH: Firefighters Battle Iklin Blaze Set Off By One Faulty Car
A fault in a car is suspected to be the cause of a fire that saw several vehicles go up in flames in Iklin earlier today.
Footage uploaded to Facebook shows firefighters putting out the fire which engulfed Triq Guzè Galea causing huge black clouds.
The incident happened at around 2pm today and resulted in four cars catching fire.
According to the police, no-one was injured. The fire has since been put out.
Over the past year, several cars have caught fire in Malta, some as an act of vendetta.