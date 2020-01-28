WATCH: Fire Trucks Arrive In Pieta’ After Blaze Breaks Out Under Offices

د . إAEDSRر . س

Fire Trucks Arrive In Pieta' After Blaze Breaks Out Under Offices

2nd fire truck arrived ????????????????????

Posted by Wesley Ellul on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

At least two fire trucks have arrived at Gwardamangia Hill in Pieta’ after a fire reportedly broke out under a number of offices.

“There’s a fire on the floor here in Pieta’, it’s just on the floor under our officers here,” Wesley Ellul, founder of Quizando, said.

Ellul said a fire had caught on under their offices Tuesday morning which may have started as another company is undergoing refurbishment works in an office below theirs.

He said that workers could smell something burning when they arrived at the office this morning. It remains to be seen what caused the fire, how much damage it caused, and if anyone was injured.

