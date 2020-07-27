WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In Paceville Dolceria Kitchen, No One Injured
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a dolceria in Dragonara Road, Paceville at around 11 am.
The source appears to have been a kitchen pan which caught on fire, but the flames have since been controlled.
Civil Protection Department from Pembroke and Kordin were sent on-site immediately to oversee that the incident is controlled. Police temporarily blocked off the entire road.
No one was injured and the establishment is currently being ventilated.
More details as they come