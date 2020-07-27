WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In Paceville Dolceria Kitchen, No One Injured

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a dolceria in Dragonara Road, Paceville at around 11 am.

The source appears to have been a kitchen pan which caught on fire, but the flames have since been controlled.

Civil Protection Department from Pembroke and Kordin were sent on-site immediately to oversee that the incident is controlled. Police temporarily blocked off the entire road.

No one was injured and the establishment is currently being ventilated.