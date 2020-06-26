WATCH: Finance Minister Refuses To Say Whether He Knows Who Owns Macbridge, The Secret Company Linked To Panama Accounts And 17 Black

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna refused to comment about whether or not he knows who owns Macbridge – a secret Dubai company linked to Konrad Mizzi’s and Keith Schembri’s infamous Panama companies.

Jason Azzopardi, the PN MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer, recently claimed that Malta’s cabinet was made aware of who owns Macbridge during a meeting on 28th November 2019. That evening, cabinet were discussing a a potential pardon for Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

When Lovin Malta asked Scicluna whether or not he was made aware about who the owner of Macbridge is, he said “if you want to be sensational, continue.” Following, this, the Finance Minister refused to comment about whether he thinks Azzopardi was lying when he made this claim.

Earlier this week, National Security Minister Byron Camilleri denied knowing who the owner of Macbridge is.

Macbridge, a Dubai-based company was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Minister Konrad Mizzi. Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black, also based in Dubai, was the other target client.

A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.

Recently it was revealed that 17 Black was also used so Fenech could pocket millions through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

The latest corruption reports by Reuters and Times of Malta states that Cifidex, a company which Reuters said is owned by Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev, had bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech. Musayev had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

It is alleged that Cifidex then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black.

Musayev has denied any wrongdoing and has said he had no reason to suspect Fenech had any involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

He said Cifidex had its own independent management and that his business with Fenech involved due diligence from reputable and established bankers, accountants and lawyers.

