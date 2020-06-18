WATCH: Extension Of Ferry Network To Malta’s East Coast Still ‘Very Much On Track’ Says Ian Borg

Plans to extend ferry services to a large chunk of Malta’s east coast, as proposed in the government’s budget for 2020, are still “very much on track,” said Transport Minister Ian Borg in response to questions posed by Lovin Malta.

Currently, public sea transport only covers two routes – Sliema to Valletta and Valletta to Cottonera.

Ferry landing sites were however proposed to open up in Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Marsaskala, and Marsaxlokk throughout 2020.