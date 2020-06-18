WATCH: Extension Of Ferry Network To Malta’s East Coast Still ‘Very Much On Track’ Says Ian Borg
Plans to extend ferry services to a large chunk of Malta’s east coast, as proposed in the government’s budget for 2020, are still “very much on track,” said Transport Minister Ian Borg in response to questions posed by Lovin Malta.
Currently, public sea transport only covers two routes – Sliema to Valletta and Valletta to Cottonera.
Ferry landing sites were however proposed to open up in Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Marsaskala, and Marsaxlokk throughout 2020.
The government had proposed its plan to publish new calls for sea transport in its Budget for 2020, back in October. “Our vision goes beyond improving the infrastructure in terms of our road network”, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had said, “we believe we must keep working to incentivise the use of alternative means of transport, including sea transport.”
The Transport Minister said that Transport Malta is still working towards publishing calls for sea transport.
“I am aware that there’s certain maritime infrastructure that has sparked discussion,” said Borg. “I hope that the required public infrastructure is accepted so that the necessary terminals can be built.”