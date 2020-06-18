د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Extension Of Ferry Network To Malta’s East Coast Still ‘Very Much On Track’ Says Ian Borg

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Plans to extend ferry services to a large chunk of Malta’s east coast, as proposed in the government’s budget for 2020, are still “very much on track,” said Transport Minister Ian Borg in response to questions posed by Lovin Malta.

Currently, public sea transport only covers two routes – Sliema to Valletta and Valletta to Cottonera.

Ferry landing sites were however proposed to open up in Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Marsaskala, and Marsaxlokk throughout 2020.

The government had proposed its plan to publish new calls for sea transport in its Budget for 2020, back in October. “Our vision goes beyond improving the infrastructure in terms of our road network”, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had said, “we believe we must keep working to incentivise the use of alternative means of transport, including sea transport.”

The Transport Minister said that Transport Malta is still working towards publishing calls for sea transport.

“I am aware that there’s certain maritime infrastructure that has sparked discussion,” said Borg. “I hope that the required public infrastructure is accepted so that the necessary terminals can be built.”

What do you think of this initiative?

READ NEXT: 24 Hours At Sea! Team Of Eight To Kayak Around The Maltese Archipelago For Charity

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK