A video of a man masturbating on a bench in a playground somewhere in Malta has been making the rounds online.

The video, which is undated, features a lone man sitting on a bench with people commenting in the background as he masturbates until climax.

Lovin Malta is informed that this man has often been seen performing similar acts at playgrounds.

The police were informed by Lovin Malta about the shocking footage.

WARNING! EXPLICIT CONTENT BELOW: