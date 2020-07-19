WATCH: Everyone Knows ONE’s Agenda When Watching – Malta’s Next PL Deputy Leader Insists Party Media Has A Future

Party media still has a future, Malta’s incoming Labour Party Deputy Leader Daniel Micallef believes, insisting that its political agenda is clear for any viewer and that divisive attacks were simply a small part of its roster that could be “arranged”.

“A few years ago, there was a fight for media pluralism. It was the right to do to open up the sector to anyone who wanted and political parties opened up their media stations. You have various new agencies, outlets, portals, and TV stations – so the audience knows that when it’s watching ONE television it’s a station owned by a political party.”

“The audience knows the agenda of the station, just like it knows the agenda of NET television, then it’s up to the audience to decide.”

“If you’re speaking about particular episodes, we can speak about particular episodes, but you have daily political programs which deliver a message.”

“Nowadays practically everyone can broadcast themselves through social media, just from a mobile phone. What can be arranged will be arranged,” he said in an interview with Lovin Malta.

The future of party media has been the focus of recent debate, with some PN MPs suggesting that the “end is nigh”. Meanwhile, the financial position of party media has also been under the microscope, with both ONE and NET failing to publish their audited accounts for a decade.

Micallef says he plans to address the issue if he is approved for the role on 25th July and recognised that revenue in the media landscape can be tough to generate. However, he insists a varied roster gives ONE ample space to grow in the industry.

“ONE television throughout the years has not just served as a political vehicle. It’s a station that gives a lot of importance to cultural events and gives space to new presenters, singers while providing a very good training ground for others who have managed to make a career in media.”

“If you speak to the audience of our station, both radio and television, they are very important to quite a large sector of the population. It’s a means for people to keep some company, make contacts, and keep people informed. If you follow the schedule, it’s very varied and it’s not just politics,” Micallef said.

