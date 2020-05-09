WATCH: EU Leaders Send A Message Of Unified Solidarity On Europe Day

“I look forward to greater cooperation so that the European Union could take the next step in reaching citizens’ aspirations,” Abela said in a video released by the European Council.

70 years ago, French Minister Schuman presented a document which carved out the foundations of the European Union. And as the world celebrates 75 years since the end of World War 2, Europe is faced with its most pertinent crisis of this century.

“We are thankful for the spirit of solidarity and civic responsibility that European citizens have shown,” leaders of the EU troika in a joint statement. “The millions who have volunteered to help in whatever way they can during the crisis, be it shopping for an elderly neighbour, stitching face masks, or raising money to give to those in need.”

Since the start of the global health crisis, the EU had pledged €100 billion to supporting European jobs and transformed the European Stability Mechanism into an instrument to fight COVID-19.

They also spoke on the EU’s commitment to fight against the pandemic.

“The success of the coronavirus global response pledging conference of 4 May, which has raised €7.4 billion and has brought under the same roof global health organisations to work together on vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, shows just how rapidly the world can rally behind a common cause.”

But they acknowledge that more needs to be done if the European bloc is to recover.

“Europe must be bold and do all that it takes to protect lives and livelihoods, particularly in the areas most affected by the crisis.”

“We need to sustain this mobilisation and keep the world united against coronavirus. Europe can play a decisive role here.”